City Of Henderson hosting free health fair for seniors on Sept. 21

HENDERSON (KTNV) — The City of Henderson is looking to connect seniors with resources to help them have a better quality of life.

On Sept. 21, city officials are hosting a free health fair at the Heritage Park Senior Facility, which is located at 300 South Racetrack Road. The event is seniors that are at least 50 years old.

The event will have vendors like Humana, AARP, Veteran Resources, Nevada Hopelink, Tru Physical Therapy, and Compassion Care Hospice and Support who will be able to answer questions about health and wellness, insurance, exercise, and nutrition.

Event organizers said there will also be a giveaway as well as emergency CPR lessons.

The event is scheduled to run from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.