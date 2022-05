LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The City of Henderson making it a priority to ensure water safety. Henderson fire Department has launched a campaign "safe pools rule".

This campaign was created to educate people on pool safety and teach people how to prevent drownings.

Henderson Fire Department stressed holding these events is important after looking at local statistics and also stresses that knowing CPR can save a life and knowing the 3 p's is vital as summer comes around: patrol, protect, and prepare.