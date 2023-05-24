City of Henderson cracks down on homeowners renting out their pools

HENDERSON (KTNV) — The City of Henderson warns residents that renting out their backyard swimming pools is against the city code.

The Rhodes family says they were shocked after receiving a notice from the city saying they are no longer allowed to rent out their swimming pool.

"Families come here and swim in the pool and have birthday parties and things when they don't have the availability in other places," said Henderson homeowner Cathy Rhodes.

For years, Lee and Cathy Rhodes have welcomed family and friends to their backyard swimming pool. They say they enjoyed it so much they decided to rent their pool to visitors by using the app Swimply to earn extra cash.

"I had several families come here and say I rented a cabana at so and so casino and then they say within an hour we're wall to wall with people and I can't even see my family. Here they come rent out the entire backyard and it's their family and that's it," said Lee.

On May 16, Rhodes received a notice from the City of Henderson warning of fines and other actions for renting their pool. The city said the rental process fails to meet the health and safety standards of the Southern Nevada Health District.

The notice also states, "Online platforms such as Swimply, which offers a marketplace to rent out your backyard pool, are not in compliance with Henderson municipal code."

The City of Henderson told Channel 13 in a statement that their notification to residents was "a proactive measure to bring awareness" to the code violation.

"It just doesn't make any sense. They say 'look at the codes' but I don't understand where the codes are coming from," said Cathy.

The Rhodes says the process of renting out their pool has been a wonderful experience and they hope to continue. They have appealed to the city and hope the code can be reviewed and changed.

"Everybody that we rented to has been amazing. They all have been amazing. They come set up everything, they clean everything. They are always very respectful of everything," said Cathy.

The Rhodes family says opening their swimming pool to earn extra income has come in handy they say they hope the city will reconsider the municipal code.