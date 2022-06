NORTH LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — On June 25, Councilwoman Pamela Goynes-Brown and Commissioner William McCurdy will attend a free pool party for the public in North Las Vegas.

The free pool party will have a live DJ, games, a raffle, funnel cakes, corn dogs, and ice cream according to a Facebook post by the City of North Las Vegas.

The event will be from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. at Walker Pool on 1509 June Street.