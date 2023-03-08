Watch Now
City, hotel officials to unveil new Gateway Arches observation deck at STRAT hotel

Posted at 9:47 AM, Mar 08, 2023
and last updated 2023-03-08 13:05:26-05

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The STRAT Hotel and the city of Las Vegas will unveil the new Gateway Arches observation deck on Wednesday morning.

Las Vegas Mayor Carolyn Goodman will be joined by city councilwoman Olivia Diax, as well as STRAT General Manager and Vice President Stephen Thayer during the presentation. They will also be taking the first official "selfie" on the deck to celebrate the location's status as a local spot for photography.

The 80-foot-tall deck will provide a pedestrian-friendly view of the Gateway Arches landmark that offers picturesque and safe viewing and photo opportunities, according to a news release.

The Gateway Arches are located on Las Vegas Boulevard between St. Louis and Bob Stupak Avenues, which form the gateway to Downtown Las Vegas.

