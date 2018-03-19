LAS VEGAS (KTNV) - The Cirque du Soleil performer who fell on stage, and later died, was once a part of "Le Reve" at the Wynn. He died while performing in the show "Volta" in Tampa, Florida.

Yann Arnaud fell about 12 feet onto the stage, after losing his grip.

Arnaud had about 15 years experience, with many of those years in Las Vegas. He performed for "Le Reve" from 2004 to 2009, and again from 2015 to 2016.

This isn't the first time a Cirque du Soleil performer has died during a show. Back in 2013, 31-year-old performer Sarah Guyard fell to her death while performing in "Ka" in Las Vegas. The show took a short break, but the act was cut from the show for a year and a half while they added more safety measures. One of those was a system that automatically slows down performers if they're traveling too fast.

Cirque du Soleil released a statement saying "the entire Cirque du Soleil family is in shock and devastated by this tragedy."