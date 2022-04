LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — On Saturday, Circus Circus Las Vegas Hotel and Casino celebrated World Circus Day at The Midway.

Circus acts included the Flying Poemas, the wild and wacky Circus Circus clowns, and the world-renown “America’s Got Talent” star Uzeyer Noruzov and his Free Ladderman act, and more.

