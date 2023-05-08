Circa to host official VGK watch party Monday

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Vegas Golden Knights are preparing for game three in round two of the Stanley Cup Playoffs! The team is taking on the Oilers in Edmonton for game three and four this week.

The official watch party for game three will be held at Stadium Swim inside Circa Las Vegas Monday evening.

Stadium Swim will open at 4:00 p.m. ahead of the 5:30 p.m. puck drop. You must be 21 or older to enter.

Vegas Golden Knights

If you wear VGK gear, you can enter for free. Otherwise, it’s $20 for general admission.

The next official watch party for game four of the playoffs will be at Sandbar at Red Rock Casino on Wednesday.