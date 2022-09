Circa Las Vegas confirms that someone won $1 million on Buffalo Diamond

Posted at 6:11 PM, Sep 18, 2022

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Circa Resort & Casino posted on their Instagram that someone won $1 million on Sunday! Circa Las Vegas Instagram Circa Las Vegas confirms that someone won $1 million on Buffalo Diamond. Marc hit $1,250,033.48 on Buffalo Diamond.

