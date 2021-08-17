Circa hotel-casino hosting driver events today and Wednesday

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — On Aug. 17 and 18, Circa Resort & Casino will host taxi and rideshare events to familiarize drivers with its state-of-the-art transportation hub, Garage Mahal. This will give attendees the opportunity to learn more about Garage Mahal’s offerings, and all drivers will receive a gift bag from Circa.

Drivers are invited to attend at the following times:

· Taxi – Tuesday, August 17 from 8 a.m. – 4 p.m.

· Lyft/Uber – Wednesday, August 18 from 8 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Upon arrival, each attendee will be given a gift bag, complete with vouchers for a meal at Saginaw’s Delicatessen, a free coffee from Jack Pots along with a free hat, in addition to custom air fresheners and a letter from Circa CEO and Owner, Derek Stevens.

Located directly off Fremont Street and connecting to Circa via pedestrian bridge, Garage Mahal is the first resort transportation hub created with ridesharing in mind. Designed to offer elevated service, cleanliness and safety, Garage Mahal is appointed with extra lighting, excellent Wi-Fi and eye-catching art works made by Las Vegas-based artists. The nine-story structure also houses 982 parking spaces.

Garage Mahal is on 100 N. Main St.

