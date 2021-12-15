Cimarron-Memorial High School put on lockdown, police on campus following student 'altercation'

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Cimarron-Memorial High School was put on lockdown Wednesday morning following an "altercation" involving a "small number of students," according to the Clark County School District.

School police and law enforcement were also on campus. The district did not specify details of the altercation.

A message to parents and guardians of students at the high school sent to 13 Action News shortly before 9:30 a.m. said the situation had been "handled" and the school was remaining on lockdown out of an abundance of caution.

Read the full message on behalf of the school's principal below:

As always, we want to keep you informed of important issues happening within and around our school community. We are currently on lockdown due to an altercation involving a small number of students. CCSD PD and law enforcement are currently on site.

The situation has been handled and out of an abundance of caution we will remain on a lockdown.

We will follow up with additional information later today.

No other details were immediately available.