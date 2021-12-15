Watch
Local News

Actions

Cimarron-Memorial High School put on lockdown, police on campus following student 'altercation'

items.[0].image.alt
Clark County School District
CCSD generic.jpeg
Posted at 9:49 AM, Dec 15, 2021
and last updated 2021-12-15 12:49:04-05

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Cimarron-Memorial High School was put on lockdown Wednesday morning following an "altercation" involving a "small number of students," according to the Clark County School District.

School police and law enforcement were also on campus. The district did not specify details of the altercation.

A message to parents and guardians of students at the high school sent to 13 Action News shortly before 9:30 a.m. said the situation had been "handled" and the school was remaining on lockdown out of an abundance of caution.

Read the full message on behalf of the school's principal below:

As always, we want to keep you informed of important issues happening within and around our school community. We are currently on lockdown due to an altercation involving a small number of students. CCSD PD and law enforcement are currently on site.

The situation has been handled and out of an abundance of caution we will remain on a lockdown.

We will follow up with additional information later today.

No other details were immediately available.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

HOW TO WATCH