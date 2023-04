LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A Cimarron High School student is recovering after being hit by a vehicle on Wednesday morning.

According to a letter sent to parents, principal Colin McNaught said this happened near the high school campus, while the student was walking to school.

McNaught advised drivers to be cautious when driving in school zones, in campus parking lots, and in areas where students walk to and from school.

Channel 13 is working on learning the condition of the student.