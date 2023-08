LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Cider Fest is coming to Las Vegas. It will be the first year residents will be able to attend the fall festival.

According to organizers, the inaugural event will debut at the Shady Grove Lounge inside the Silverton Casino on September 1 and run through Halloween.

The festival will offer several kinds of hard cider on tap and fall themed foods like apple cider pastries and state fair mini doughnuts.

More information can be found on the Silverton Cider Fest page.