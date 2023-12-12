Christmas shipping deadlines approach as shoppers look for last-minute gifts

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — If you plan to send Christmas gifts to your loved ones, now is the time to act. The holiday shipping deadlines are fast approaching, and waiting too long could lead to delays.

For those utilizing ground shipping services like FedEx, UPS, or the postal service, sending your gifts by the end of the second week of December is crucial. You can get them out on time if you miss this timeframe but be prepared to incur extra costs.

Here's a breakdown of the deadlines:



U.S. Postal Service: Between December 16th and December 20th, ensure your gifts arrive by Christmas Eve.

UPS: You have a window between December 19th and December 21st for timely delivery.

FedEx: The deadline has been extended further, allowing shipments up to December 22nd.

It's important to note that the longer you wait, the higher the cost of shipping may become. However, for online shoppers, there are strategies to mitigate these additional expenses.

According to shipping experts, consolidating your purchases on a single site can help reduce overhead costs. "There's automatic shipping rates and taxes for every time you buy a product. But if you do it all on one main site and buy four or five or six gifts from the one site together, it's going to reduce a lot of your overhead," said a retail expert.

To ensure a smooth shipping process and avoid any last-minute hassles, it's recommended to ship your Christmas gifts before December 15th.