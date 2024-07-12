Christmas in July! Goodwill helps kids with summer shopping spree

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — It was Christmas in July for dozens of children and their families at Goodwill this week.

Christmas in July at Goodwill

Goodwill of Southern Nevada teamed up with the North Las Vegas Fire Department and North Las Vegas Police Department to hold the fourth annual event.

It happened at the Goodwill Lake Mead Thrift Store in northern Las Vegas.

Children received a $100 Goodwill gift card to help flesh out their wardrobes. The children are served by the Children’s Advocacy Alliance, Foster Kinship, and FEAT Families for Effective Autism Treatment.