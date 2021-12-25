Christmas Eve business provides mixed results, a work in progress for some

HENDERSON (KTNV) — Christmas Eve is just the start of a big holiday weekend before 2021 comes to an end next week. And for restaurants in the valley, a lot has changed over the course of the year.

“At least we have a little more capacity now,” said Brenna Lamphere, the taproom lead at Bad Beat Brewing in Henderson. “People are vaccinated, boosted, and feeling a little more comfortable with going out.”

Vaccines and lighter restrictions have created a more normal environment.

“I would say we were definitely busier this year,” said Rhonda Wyatt, owner of Marche Bacchus in Desert Shores. “We started seeing demand for Christmas Eve about a month ago; people started making reservations.”

But there is always a reminded that we’re not quite 100 percent.

“We had quite a few cancellations today from people that just weren’t feeling well,” said Wyatt. “But then, those got replaced by new reservations. So, I feel like demand has increased since 2019.”

In the brewery world, business is a work in progress.

Over at Bad Beat Brewing, to-go sales were higher a year ago, but that has leveled off a bit by having more foot-traffic.

“We’re super grateful for everyone that comes out and still supports us and is helping us get those numbers back up so we can keep doing what we’re doing,” said Lamphere. “But it’s definitely a little bit of a struggle right now.”

Since opening in 2014, each year of business had been more successful than the last until 2020.

Still in rebuild mode, but optimistic this will pass.

“We appreciate everybody supporting local business,” she said. “Especially small breweries in downtown [Henderson]—we really benefit from it and we wouldn’t be here without you guys.”