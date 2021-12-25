Watch
Christmas Day parking latest, restaurant hours, other updates from Harry Reid International Airport

Harry Reid International Airport
Posted at 12:08 PM, Dec 25, 2021
and last updated 2021-12-25 15:08:41-05

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Here's the latest parking information and other updates from Harry Reid International Airport in Las Vegas.

For the latest flight information including arrival and departure statuses, flight terminals, and gate numbers, click here.

CLICK HERE FOR TRAVEL TIPS FROM TSA

Parking as of 9 a.m. on Dec. 25:

  • Terminal 1 Long Term - closed
  • Terminal 3 Economy - closed
  • Terminal 3 Long Term - open
  • Terminal 1 Economy - open
  • Terminal 1 Valet - open

More information about parking can be found here.

The airport is also reminding travelers that concessions will close early today. Below is a list of options with extended hours.

This story will be updated with more information from Harry Reid International as it becomes available. You can also learn more at mccarran.com.

