Christmas Day parking latest, restaurant hours, other updates from Harry Reid International Airport

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Here's the latest parking information and other updates from Harry Reid International Airport in Las Vegas.

Parking as of 9 a.m. on Dec. 25:



Terminal 1 Long Term - closed

Terminal 3 Economy - closed

Terminal 3 Long Term - open

Terminal 1 Economy - open

Terminal 1 Valet - open

The airport is also reminding travelers that concessions will close early today. Below is a list of options with extended hours.

This story will be updated with more information from Harry Reid International as it becomes available. You can also learn more at mccarran.com.