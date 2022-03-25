Chinatown business owners ask for crosswalk

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — An accident waiting to happen. A few Chinatown businesses are saying frequent jaywalking on a busy corridor of Spring Mountain Road is putting both drivers and pedestrians at risk. It comes as continues to be popular with locals and tourists.

“Someone’s going to get hurt here. If they don’t do something about it.”

It’s scenes like this that has Joe Muscalione shaking his head. People jaywalking on Spring Mountain Road between Chinatown Plaza and Shanghai plaza. Muscaglione is a managing partner at Shanghai Taste in Shanghai Plaza and says it happens too often with the amount of traffic.

“It’s nonstop. If you’re trying to make a left turn here any day of the week, between 11 am and 1p, you’re stuck here for 10 minutes.”

Doris Tam, a stylist at Kingdom Hair Salon in the same plaza agrees saying she frequently sees tourists jaywalking, especially on holidays and weekends.

“A lot of people coming, and tour people pass the street. Very dangerous,” she said.

To properly cross the street between the two plaza, you have two options: the crosswalk at the intersection with Arville, and the other here at Wynn road. However, business owners say they’ve seen way too many people not use these crosswalks because they want to save time by jaywalking.

“How are the tourists supposed to know? They run across the street, they’re on vacation. So, they don’t know,” Muscaglione said.

A solution in the works in putting a potential crosswalk on between the two plazas. Former Asian Chamber of Commerce president Sonny Vinuya has been advocating for a pedestrian crossing before the pandemic and has spoken to Clark County officials.

“I think traffic will be better because people won’t have to worry about parking anymore. Once they see it’s full, they can just park across.”

Muscaglione says it’s a good start to deter future jaywalkers.

“It would be a blessing and it’s going to save lives,” he said.

Clark County officials say public works is reviewing the crosswalk proposal and will do research on traffic patterns and taking a look at the number of people who cross the street in this area.

This could take several months to a year, long before any sort of actual construction.