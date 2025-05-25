Children drink 30 gallons of added sugars a year: How the SNHD Soda Free challenge brings awareness to Vegas

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — On average, children drink enough sugary drinks a year to fill an entire bathtub, according to the Southern Nevada Health District. That’s why they want to encourage the city to go soda free for the summer.

SNHD’s Office of Chronic Disease Prevention and Health Promotion has launched its annual Soda Free Summer Challenge from now until August 31, a campaign to encourage community members to choose healthier beverages over soda and sugary drinks.

Mario Tama A 32-ounce soda is filled at a Manhattan McDonalds on September 13, 2012 in New York City.

SNHD said that sugar-sweetened beverages — including sodas, energy and fruit drinks, and sweetened coffees and teas — are a leading source of added sugars in the American diet. These added sugars, according to SNHD, contribute to issues such as obesity, type 2 diabetes, cardiovascular disease, and tooth decay.

“Excessive sugar consumption is associated with many negative health outcomes” — Cassius Lockett, District Health Officer for the Health District

Nationally, SNHD said that 63% of youth and 49% of adults report having sugary drinks once daily or more, and that on average, children consume more than 30 gallons of sugary drinks per year — enough to fill an entire bathtub.

SNHD said that while the average American consumes about 17 teaspoons of added sugar a day, adolescents are the highest consumers of sugar-sweetened beverages. In Clark County, they found that 13.2% of adolescents drank one can, bottle, or glass of soda at least once per day during 2023, up from 11.4% in 2019.

Rich Pedroncelli/AP FILE - In this June 28, 2018, file photo, a Coca-Cola vending machine sits in the basement of the state Capitol as lawmakers debate a ban on local soda taxes, in Sacramento, Calif. Lawmakers passed the bill and Gov. Jerry Brown signed it into law, banning local soda taxes on soda for the next 12 years. (AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli, File)

According to the American Heart Health association, men should consume no more than 9 teaspoons of added sugar per day. For women, the recommended maximum daily is 6 teaspoons.