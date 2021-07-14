Child tax credits start July 15; Nevada tax preparers explain how to receive payments

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Child Tax Credits of $300 per child will begin landing in parent's bank accounts July 15 after months of preparation and awareness blitzes from tax preparation organizations like The Nevada Free Tax Coalition.

The organization has been urging people who wouldn't otherwise qualify to ensure they're getting all of the benefits they need, as those who could most use the money are most likely to fall through the cracks without knowing about the payment or how to ensure they get it.

Rep. Steven Horsford says these types of payments could change lives.

"That's real money that's going to be going to families starting July 15," he said. "All they've got to do is get their taxes filed."

Anyone who filed their 2019 or 2020 tax returns and make less than $75,000 for single parents or $150,000 for couples won't need to do anything to receive the benefit.

People who weren't required to file taxes because of their income level or had a baby since they last filed taxes will need to tell the IRS through the Child tax credit portal that they qualify or they won't receive the monthly credit.

"We're making sure that they're getting all of the credits that they're entitled to," said Patricia Smith, program director at The Nevada Free Tax Coalition.

The free help at the NVFTC could be important work for many families because a Data for Progress poll found 53% of Americans knew little or nothing about the Child tax credit program.

"We've got people that are coming in to get their stimulus payments," Smith said. "We've got people coming in to ask about the advance tax credit, and of course, just to get their taxes done."

Horsford says the payments could help raise hundreds of families out of poverty.

"This is money that you have earned," he said. "Make sure you receive the child tax credit."