Child dead after being run over in North Las Vegas

One child is dead after being run over in North Las Vegas. North Las Vegas police report the child was transported to UMC before he died from his injuries.
Police investigation underway
Posted at 10:41 PM, Jul 01, 2022
NORTH LAS VEGAS (KTNV)  — One child succumbed to his injuries after being run over at a residence in North Las Vegas.

According to the North Las Vegas Police Department, medical personnel responded before the child was transported to UMC where he fell victim to his injuries.

The incident occurred near the 3500 block of Ashby Field around 8 p.m.

NLVPD says the investigation is still in its preliminary stages but is currently being viewed as an accident.

This story is developing, and further details will be added as they become available.

