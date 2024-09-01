Chicanos Por La Causa receives $10,000 grant for housing counseling program

Chicanos Por La Causa, a nonprofit organization that provides economic development, education, housing, advocacy and health & human services in states across the southwest, has received a $10,000 grant from the U.S. Bank Foundation.

The grant will support CPLC’s Housing Counseling program in Clark County.

“Creating equitable opportunities for our community requires resources, and we appreciate the support from the U.S. Bank Foundation, which helps us continue to build and expand the innovative programs we’re proud to offer,” said Patricia Duarte, executive vice president of Homeownership Initiatives at CPLC.

Chicanos Por La Causa is dedicated to continuing its counseling services, homebuyer education and housing assistance for the community.

“Safe and stable housing helps children, families and communities thrive. Working with CPLC to help homebuyers gain the financial knowledge and tools to own and maintain a home is an investment that will benefit generations to come,” said Arturo Pérez, community affairs manager at U.S. Bank.

U.S. Bank is committed to powering human potential and creating lasting change in communities. The bank does this through the Community Possible platform, including philanthropy, community investments and team member volunteerism.