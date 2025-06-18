Check out the new renovations at the Hoover Dam Visitor Center

BOULDER CITY (KTNV) — After completing renovations, the Hoover Dam Visitor Center is back in business and celebrating with a ribbon cutting ceremony.

The Bureau of Reclamation hosted the ceremony on Tuesday, where they said community leaders and local stakeholders attended.

Officials shared that renovations included "an immersive, interactive, and multi-sensory experience" with $15 million of funding, courtesy of the Public Lands Management Act.