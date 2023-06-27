'Check grills, fire pits' Southwest Gas offers tips ahead of 4th of July, ways to save

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Ahead of 4th of July festivities, Southwest Gas is sharing tips on how to stay safe and comfortable while saving on utility bills.

Set your natural gas water heater to the lowest temperature that still provides sufficient hot water, typically 120 degrees. Water naturally runs warmer throughout homes in the summer months.

Check window and door seals for compromised weatherstripping and replace where needed. Sealing air leaks in a home can reduce energy expenses by up to 30 percent.

In cooler climates across Southwest Gas’ territories, only heat your pool when necessary or prior to use.

Check and change your air filter(s) regularly, ideally every month when your HVAC system is working frequently but at a minimum every 2-3 months. This can help your HVAC system to operate more efficiently and can preserve the life of your system.

Schedule a yearly tune-up of your HVAC system with a licensed contractor to ensure your system is running as efficiently as possible.

Make simple adjustments like closing blinds or drapes during afternoon heat, turning off ceiling fans in unoccupied rooms, and unplugging appliances such as TVs and computers while on vacation.

Southwest Gas encourages customers to check the connections to outdoor grills and firepits and to inspect gas hoses for holes, cracks, and leaks.

Officials say following some of these tips can help conserve energy which could reduce monthly utility bills.

Also, during the summer months is a good time to check furnaces to prepare for the fall and winter so they can be prepared in advance.

For more information, visit swgas.com