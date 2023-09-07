Watch Now
Local News

Actions

Charges dropped in domestic violence case against Las Vegas Aces' Riquna Williams

Watch the latest KTNV 13 Action News Las Vegas headlines any time.
Riquna Williams in Court
Posted at 1:21 PM, Sep 07, 2023
and last updated 2023-09-07 16:21:07-04

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Multiple felony charges against Las Vegas Aces' guard Riquna Williams were dropped during her latest court appearance on Thursday.

According to a Las Vegas Metro Police report, Williams faced several charges related to the domestic battery and strangulation of her wife during an argument about their relationship that began on July 24.

Court records show she was arrested the following day.

Williams was precluded from participating in Aces team events while her case was ongoing.

"As an organization, we condemn domestic violence of any kind," Aces leadership told Channel 13. "Our thoughts are with the parties involved in this situation."

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

HOW TO WATCH