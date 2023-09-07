Charges dropped in domestic violence case against Las Vegas Aces' Riquna Williams

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Multiple felony charges against Las Vegas Aces' guard Riquna Williams were dropped during her latest court appearance on Thursday.

According to a Las Vegas Metro Police report, Williams faced several charges related to the domestic battery and strangulation of her wife during an argument about their relationship that began on July 24.

Court records show she was arrested the following day.

Williams was precluded from participating in Aces team events while her case was ongoing.

"As an organization, we condemn domestic violence of any kind," Aces leadership told Channel 13. "Our thoughts are with the parties involved in this situation."