Chapel of the Flowers offers free wedding ceremonies at Las Vegas Pride Parade

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — To show their support for the LGBTQ+ community, the Chapel of the Flowers wedding venue is offering free wedding ceremonies during the Las Vegas Pride Parade.

Before the parade starts, between 4 p.m. and 6 p.m., Chapel of the Flowers will be set up at 300 South 4th Street, performing full wedding ceremonies for couples with marriage licenses. The complimentary wedding includes a minister, altar, floral arrangements, and photography services.

During the parade, the chapel will join the crowd with a mobile altar to offer couples without marriage licenses the opportunity to renew their vows or hold a commitment ceremony.

Cynthia Sharpe, Director of Storytelling at the Chapel of the Flowers, says the chapel wants to provide as many couples as possible with this unique experience.

“The owners have nothing but pride when it comes to that, and they are excited to get out there and marry some people today," said Sharpe. “We plan to marry at least 40 couples today. It is all-inclusive, so whether you’re a part of the LGBTQ+ community, we are happy to have you out here today with us.”

If you want to take advantage of these complimentary wedding services, the Chapel of the Flowers will be set up midway through the parade route, next to the main stage.