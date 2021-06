NELLIS (KTNV) — Maj. Gen. Case Cunningham will assume command of the U.S. Air Force Warfare Center from Maj. Gen. Charles Corcoran.

A change of command ceremony is happening on Friday at 9 a.m. in the Thunderbirds hangar on Nellis Air Force Base.

Maj. Gen. Cunningham is a command pilot with more than 3,200 flying hours, including more than 600 combat hours in multiple areas of operation.