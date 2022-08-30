Change coming to what Nevada considers a classic vehicle

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — New regulations are coming for classic cars in Nevada. Lawmakers passed Assembly Bill 349, which aims to close loopholes in what Nevada considers a classic vehicle.

The new law goes into effect in January 1, 2023.

Assemblyman Howard Watts (D-Las Vegas) says the law is meant to improve air quality while helping people who are financially struggling.

Watts says there’s been an explosion in classic vehicle registrations in the last decade, going from 5,000 to more than 30,000.

Watts believes the reason behind that is that requirements for classic cars are too broad, leaving room for people to take advantage of the law.

Right now, Nevada law defines any vehicle over a certain age and driven less than 5,000 miles a year a classic. The DMV relies on the honor system for mileage reporting.

Classic plates allow owners to bypass annual smog checks, because typically, classic cars stay in the garage.

Watts says some people are registering their daily vehicle or work truck as a classic, allowing them to skip the smog tests while still driving every day.

“If they are not complying with smog, they’re releasing sometimes 20-times more pollution than a newer vehicle or a vehicle that is up to date on their smog check,” Watts added.

Starting January 1, people who want classic plates will be required to have classic car insurance. Insurance companies are typically pickier about what kind of vehicles qualify as classic.

Mike Nicholl owns Classic & Collectible Cars. They’ve been in Las Vegas for 40 years. He says Assembly Bill 349 will not impact him or his customers.

“I don’t believe it to be a measure against classic cars, it’s more of a measure against people who are trying to get their car that can’t pass emissions under that classic loophole,” Nicholl said.

Nicholl adds the owners of collectible classic vehicles benefit from classic or antique insurance, because it’s more affordable. He says most owners of real classic vehicles rarely drive them.

“They’re still operating on fossil fuels and emission standards of decades ago, but there are so few of them used every day they’re really not contributing a lot to air pollution anymore,” Nicholl added.

Opponents say the law will take away transportation for people who can’t afford to fix their cars. Watts says Clark County is working on a solution to that, which should be ready by November.

“If they can’t pass a smog check, we’re going to provide a voucher, an incentive for them, where they can go to a mechanic and get their car fixed for free,” Watts said.