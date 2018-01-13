CES wraps up with major international business partnership

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) - The final day of CES ended with a formal business partnership that will help cement Las Vegas as an international destination.

A memorandum of understanding was signed between the World Trade Center Las Vegas and the World Trade Center Trieste (Italy).

According to the LVCVA, the agreement will continue to foster an exchange of ideas and innovations.

A delegation of 50 Italian startup companies traveled to CES this year.

"What we would like to do is promote Las Vegas as a brand of a global destination for trade shows," said Cristina Sbaizero, the CEO of WTC Trieste.

Rossi Ralenkotter, the CEO of the LVCVA, said the partnership will help people think of Las Vegas as a business destination in addition to a vacation spot.