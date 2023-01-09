CES wraps up as first convention of 2023 in Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — As the first week of 2023 comes to a close, so does the year's first convention in Las Vegas: CES.

From flying cars to 3D Zoom calls, tech savvy attendees say this years convention was one to remember.

“It's my first time in America, here in Las Vegas," said Samuel Lober, who came from Germany. “The experience was amazing and there were so many tech inventions.”

CES spokesperson Allison Fried says more than 3,200 companies came to the convention to showcase their futuristic inventions.

“We’ve got 3,200 companies here," said Fried, "which is about 70 percent larger than last year.”

The weekend was projected to see more than 100,000 convention visitors.

If you missed this year's CES, click here to find out more information.