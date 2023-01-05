CES, Consumer Electronic Show what you can expect this year

LAS VEGAS — This is the first year since the pandemic in 2020 CES will open its doors to full capacity. Last year the event was only open to limited capactiy, but this year, organizers are getting ready to host nearly 100,000 people.

Steve Hill the CEO of the Las Vegas Convention Authority says CES is a popular travel destination for international arrivals. Hill says '30-35% of the attendance this year will be international,' with over 3000 people from China. This year event organizers will be handing out testing kits to everyone coming to the convention.

The show kicks off Thursday January 5th and will run until Sunday January 8th, it is not open to the public.