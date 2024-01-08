CES 2023: Unveiling cutting-edge tech trends and innovations in Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The world's most influential tech event, Consumer Electronics Show, returns to the Las Vegas Valley this week.

Starting Tuesday, thousands of tech industry professionals will take over the Las Vegas Convention Center to explore the newest technological advancements and developments.

This year’s show will feature a mobility center hosting over 250 vehicle companies, said Jim Fellinger, communication directory for CES.

Fellinger says this year's show will also highlight the rapid growth of digital health care in recent years, showcasing devices like Airwear by Pure-Path, which uses ultraviolet technology to power an air purifier.

"So, let's say you're visiting a loved one in the hospital and you don't want to bring those germs back," Fellinger said. "This is an easy way to make sure the air you're breathing is clean."

CES officially kicks off Tuesday at 9 a.m. and runs through Friday.