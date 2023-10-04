Ceramics shop offers art therapy during 1 October remembrance

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — When Gail Schomisch looked back to October 1st, 2017, she remembered thinking her ceramics shop, All Fired Up!, could help.

“It’s shocking to hear the words, ‘6th Anniversary,’ Schomisch said. “I can’t believe it’s been this much time passage already.”

In the days after the deadliest mass shooting in the U.S., Schomisch remembered when she heard of a small memorial forming in memory of the victims. With the help of volunteers, she grabbed a bunch of tables, some chairs, and a ton of paint and ceramic tiles.

“When something moves you, and there’s this big of an event, unfortunately it was a tragedy that brought our community together, all those barriers came down and people just let whatever was in their hearts and minds flow.”

Schomisch said people painted until 2 a.m. and it was a quiet night, where conversations were limited. Everyone just painted.

“There are as many different versions of healing and therapy and homage to loved ones, messages of hope, peace, and community.”

Today, more than 2,000 tiles are plastered throughout the Healing Garden in Downtown Las Vegas, and Schomisch believes that night of painting as one of Las Vegas showing its strength.

“It was a thing of beauty to see,” Schomisch said.

The impact the painting event had on Las Vegas, was one All Fired Up commissioned after the mass shooting at an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas. Schomisch and her colleagues traveled down the small town outside San Antonio and set up stations for families and community members to paint.

“Art is not only a good communicator, but it’s a great conduit between heart and mind.”

Schomisch is inviting anyone to All Fired Up who’s looking to use painting as a healing mechanism. The ceramics shop is located near Harry Reid International Airport at 1651 Sunset Rd #A103, Las Vegas, NV 89119. Interested parties can make reservations at All Fired Up!