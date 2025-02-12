Watch Now
Local News

Actions

Centennial Hills Hospital NICU babies are celebrating Valentine's Day with these heartfelt outfits

Centennial Hills Hospital Valentines Baby 4.jpg
Centennial Hills Hospital
Centennial Hills Hospital Valentines Baby 4.jpg
Posted

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — These little bundles of joy are sweeter than a box of chocolates!

The babies at the Centennial Hills Hospital NICU unit are celebrating Valentine's Day in style with roses, hearts and even a poem.

Roses are red
Violets are blue
Some of the sweetest babies you’ll ever see
Are growing stronger in Centennial Hills Hospital’s NICU!

All these heartfelt fits are styled and photographed by Wendy Alexandre, the hospital's Certified Natal Therapist.

Gallery

Centennial Hills Hospital Valentines Baby 1.jpg
Centennial Hills Hospital Valentines Baby 2.jpg
Centennial Hills Hospital Valentines Baby 3.jpg
Centennial Hills Hospital Valentines Baby 4.jpg
Centennial HIlls Hospital Valentines Baby 5.jpg
Centennial Hills Hospital Valentines Baby 7.jpg
Centennial Hills Hospital Valentines Baby 8.jpg
Centennial Hills Hospital Valentines Baby Twins 6.jpg

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

HOW TO WATCH