Centennial Hills Hospital NICU babies are celebrating Valentine's Day with these heartfelt outfits

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — These little bundles of joy are sweeter than a box of chocolates!

The babies at the Centennial Hills Hospital NICU unit are celebrating Valentine's Day in style with roses, hearts and even a poem.

Roses are red

Violets are blue

Some of the sweetest babies you’ll ever see

Are growing stronger in Centennial Hills Hospital’s NICU!

All these heartfelt fits are styled and photographed by Wendy Alexandre, the hospital's Certified Natal Therapist.

