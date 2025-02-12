Centennial Hills Hospital NICU babies are celebrating Valentine's Day with these heartfelt outfits

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — These little bundles of joy are sweeter than a box of chocolates!
The babies at the Centennial Hills Hospital NICU unit are celebrating Valentine's Day in style with roses, hearts and even a poem.
Roses are red
Violets are blue
Some of the sweetest babies you’ll ever see
Are growing stronger in Centennial Hills Hospital’s NICU!
All these heartfelt fits are styled and photographed by Wendy Alexandre, the hospital's Certified Natal Therapist.
Gallery
Positively Las Vegas on Channel 13
Love is in the airport. Pop-up Marriage License Bureau returns to Harry Reid
Sphere Design Challenge is now underway for local valley students
Flamingo Las Vegas GO Pool set to open this spring after major $20M overhaul
Dam Short Film Festival returns to Boulder City for 21st year
Love, care, and connection are in full bloom at this flower shop in the Historic Westside
One child shows us how random acts of kindness are important in our community
Aces collaborate with hundreds of local students to step up and empower others
Volunteers help 'Super Search' for local missing kids over three-day event
Las Vegas Aces Partner with local nonprofit to host free heart screening event for young athletes
Entertainment at its finest: Remembering Super Bowl week in Vegas a year later