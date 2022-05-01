Celebrity dance choreographer brings hype to NFL Draft on Las Vegas Strip

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — It is officially day three of the NFL Draft and the fans are already filled with excitement as they head to the NFL Draft Experience.

KTNV's Zora Asberry spoke with the hype squad to find out what they did to bring engagement to the main stage.

With another round of the NFL Draft Experience, one unique way the NFL draft has kept the energy going is through the hype squad.

Days one and two of the NFL draft were filled with excitement.

but it was the hype squad that really brought the party to the main stage for fans.

The NFL brought in on-camera audiences to ramp up the energy as fans spectated.

With fans storming the main stage the hype squad helped with crowd control and making sure everyone had a great time but did so safely.

"What we do is help delegate getting everyone together from the audience participation getting them ready for film, getting them ready for the camera, making sure everybody is looking their best for all the big takeaways."

As day three starts to wrap up there are so many takeaways from the draft experience.

Ice Cube, Darren Waller, and Derek Carr made an appearance as well as performances by the Raiderettes.

It was truly a Las Vegas celebration.