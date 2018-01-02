Celebratory gunfire keeps Las Vegas police busy, damages home

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) - As hundreds of thousands started 2018 by watching the massive fireworks show along the Las Vegas Strip, others took the celebration into their own hands endangering their neighbors.

Just after midnight, Las Vegas police officers got on the radio and warned each other to watch out for celebratory gunfire.

This amid a flood of calls to dispatchers about people firing into the ground and the air.

Just four minutes into the new year, Bryan Cantu had his night ruined by one of the bullets fired into the air.

"We heard the glass smash," Cantu said.

Cantu said he and his friends, who spent New Year’s Eve playing board and video games at his home in the Centennial Hills area, immediately went outside assuming kids throwing rocks had smashed the window.

"Went back and looked, didn't see anything. Then my buddy was sitting right there and he was like, Bryan you've got a bullet right here in your window," Cantu said.

That bullet was trapped between the two panes of the window, with the outer pane showing a three to four inch hole where the bullet came crashing down.

Luckily the bullet didn’t pierce the second pane of the window and land on the couch where the group had been playing video games throughout the night.

Cantu reported the bullet to police later Monday morning, saying he didn’t want to tie up officers who he knew were responding to calls all over town.