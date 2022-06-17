Celebrating World Refugee Day

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Catholic Charities of Southern Nevada and ECDC African Community Center hosted a cultural resource event ahead of World Refugee Day on June 20.

The event was a collaboration with "30 partners from across the community to further support resources for refugee clients."

The event featured entertainment, prizes and various ethnic foods from local refugee or immigrant-owned restaurants.

"Through CCSN’s Refugee Services program, new arrivals assimilate to the Las Vegas community through cultural orientation. Refugees are also assisted with securing housing and basic needs such as food and clothing. Other services include English classes, case management, health and mental health services, employment services and training opportunities."