Celebrating Hispanic heritage on Cinco de Mayo

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The live music, dancing, pinatas, food, and more turned Bob Price Park into a party on Cinco de Mayo, but many in the crowd of thousands in attendance said the holiday means more to them than having a good time.

For some like Sergio Alverado, Cinco de Mayo has served as a teaching opportunity for his kids.

"I think it's important to show them that heritage," he said. "What we celebrate today."

Alverado is a first generation U.S. born citizen who's parents worked to the bone to provide and thrive in a new country.

"I think it's important that we show our kids where we come from," he said, "the importance of that, and put that in their hearts so when they grow up they continue with that heritage."

Beyond his own family, Alverado said events like the party at Bob Price Park have been important for a city as diverse as Las Vegas where 31.6% of Clark County's population is Hispanic.

"It's really cool how the community can come together, different races, and, you know, we can all celebrate together," he said.

County Commissioner Marilyn Kirkpatrick said celebrating diversity was why the county began throwing the Cinco de Mayo celebration in 2016.

She said 200 people came to the first party, but the allure of a good time and cultural enrichment has caused the event to grow each year.

"I will say it gives me goose bumps because we really are a melting pot," Kirkpatrick said. "I've lived here my entire life and this is really what it's all about."