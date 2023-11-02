Celebrating 'Dia de los Muertos' at Palm Mortuaries: A Tradition of Remembering Loved Ones

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Thursday is "Dia de los Muertos," a Mexican tradition that pays tribute to loved ones who have passed away. Every year, people celebrate with colorful, decorated altars.

Dia de los Muertos, or Day of the Dead, is a holiday devoted to remembering the deceased and is observed on November 1 and 2.

Hundreds of valley residents are dedicating their Thursday to celebrating the Mexican traditional holiday, The Day of the Dead, at Palm Mortuaries and Cemeteries throughout the valley.

"It's a meaningful way for us to celebrate our community. It's a tradition for a significant part of our community. We aim to give back and show that we welcome their culture and want to celebrate with them,” said Celena DiLullo, President of Palm Mortuaries.

The Dia de los Muertos Event Remembrance Service begins at 6 p.m. on Thursday, November 2, 2023.

The service is conducted in Spanish and is followed by a movie and festivities throughout the evening at Palm Downtown Mortuary and Cemetery, located at 1325 N. Main St., Las Vegas, NV 89101.

Another Dia de los Muertos Event Remembrance Service starts at 6 p.m. in English and Spanish. Festivities will continue throughout the evening at Palm Eastern Mortuary and Cemetery, located at 7600 S Eastern Ave.