Celebrating 75 years of Aviation in Southern Nevada at the 'Desert Skyways' Exhibit

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Clark County is celebrating 75 years of aviation with a new exhibit.

Until the end of January, Las Vegas travelers and locals can explore the temporary exhibit, "Desert Skyways: 75 Years of Clark County Aviation." The exhibit is above the Harry Reid International Airport baggage claim area in Terminal 1.

This year marks 75 years since the start of commercial aviation in Clark County. The pivotal moment eventually led to the establishment of Harry Reid International Airport, formerly McCarran and Alamo Airport.

The exhibit features images representing various eras in the evolution of aviation in the county and the airport's construction history.

“This year marks the 75th anniversary of Clark County as a government agency stepped in and started commercial aviation in our county,” said Clark County Museum Administrator Amber Colbert. “So we wanted to commemorate that with all the items in our collection, including an extensive collection of photographs documenting the history. What better way than to create a pictorial exhibit here in Harry Reid International Airport.”

The 'Desert Skyways: 75 Years of Clark County Aviation' exhibit runs through January 29.