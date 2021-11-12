Celebrating 50 years of Uno with its first-ever world championship

One of the most popular card games—Uno—is celebrating its 50th birthday.

And over at the Luxor, some major money is on the line for its first-ever Uno World Championship.

“$50,000 prize pool on the line today, which is just awesome when you think about it,” said Jud Hannigan, CEO of Allied Esports. “$1,000 for every year.”

Uno is 50 years old. And if this birthday party’s anything to go by, it will be around for 50 more.

“It’s a game that’s really captivated all of us for a long time,” he said. “Through my childhood, I played Uno with my family and I think a lot of people are doing that today.”

And one competitor just started playing three weeks ago when she won a contest to be here.

“And I thought when I entered the contest that it was to come watch the tournament, not to participate in the tournament!” said Kitty Lobough, a semi-finalist visiting from Illinois.

She made it all the way to the semi-finals before getting knocked out… but to her, she was still a winner.

“I don’t think I would have had the opportunity to come here if it weren’t for this and being here for the Uno championship,” she said.

It is very much a niche audience. But when events like this are coming back, that bodes well for just about everything else during Las Vegas’ rebound and

“These types of events are incredible for not only the traditional fan, but to bridge that gap and bring in new audiences,” said Hannigan. “And the fact that we’re doing it right here in Las Vegas really gets the world excited about it.”