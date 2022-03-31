Celebrating 40 people making a difference in Southern Nevada

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Celebrating 40 people under the age of 40 making a huge difference right here in The Valley.

"The 40 Under 40" publication compiled by Vegas Inc, celebrates Southern Nevada's most remarkable business professionals and community leaders.

Ashley Burney, the founder of Heart to Heart LLC, and Ashley Farkas, the executive director of public relations for MGM Resorts International, are two of the honorees for this year's list.

"When your community embraces you and totally wraps its arms around you in honoring the work that is being done, it means more than I can put into words," said Burney,

"I love Las Vegas with all of my heart. my passion for my career is here. I have so many amazing friends and colleagues that are really like family and so to be recognized in this way was just wow. An amazing moment and I'm so proud and happy," said Farkas.

Katie Dixon, who is the associate publisher and marketing manager for Greenspun Media Group, said it's important to recognize these people for all that they do for the community.

"It's an awards recognition program for 40 young business leaders here in The Valley that are making waves in their respective industries. So, these are the young leaders in our community that we look to see what the future holds for Las Vegas," said Dixon.

Farkas was hugely instrumental in helping MGM reopen and stay open during the pandemic.

"It was just this moment of unbelievable joy that, 'ok, we still have things we are all going to go through together but this is a good step in the right direction,'" she said.

She did all this after being diagnosed with leukemia, however, she made it through with the support of her loved ones and the community.

"We all need each other, so having the incredible Las Vegas community around me and supporting me every step of the way from diagnosis all the way to remission is really what gave me the strength to keep on fighting and keep on going," said Farkas.

The celebration comes on the final day of Women's History Month, which is fitting for what Burney does.

"Heart to Heart LLC is a media, events and products consulting platform which aims to empower and uplift women and the community," she said.

She also helps consult companies about how to be more diverse in this day and age. Burney said this means even more on Women's History Month.

"Building culture one that embraces all is so important, and I feel our society is embracing it more and more every day," said Burney.

For both Farkas and Burney, it's all about giving back and inspiring others to make a difference.

"Maybe even when you don't believe in yourself, know that anything you want is possible. I just hope whatever their dream is they just keep going for it," said Farkas.

"You may not always see the light at the end of the tunnel, but if you keep going and you have the courage to continue to in seeds of service, it always comes full circle."

Vegas Inc., is holding the special awards ceremony this Thursday from 6 to 8 p.m. at the Azilo Ultra Lounge inside Sahara Las Vegas.