Celebrate with the Henderson Symphony Orchestra through free event

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Henderson Symphony Orchestra will be celebrating its 30th anniversary of its Young Artists Concerts with free event in Henderson on Friday, March 28.

The event will be held at the Coronado High School Theater in Henderson at 7:30 p.m.

The concert will feature its 2025 winners of their Young Artists Competition.

The HSO promotes emerging talent through a professional concert experience. For some young musicians, it allows them to perform with an orchestra, often for the first time.

“Unlike most competitions, the HSO offers complete freedom of choice of repertoire, which gives young artists the chance to be creative, and allows teachers to work with students in a more didactic way,” said Alexandra Arrieche, music director of the Henderson Symphony Orchestra. “The Young Artists Concert is one of the highlights of the HSO’s season and helps develop amazing local talent.”

For more information on the 2025 class of winners, you can visit here.