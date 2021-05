LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Now that it's safe for vaccinated people to enjoy the outdoors without a mask, the Centers for Disease Control wants Americans to be aware of another health risk: ticks.

They say the first week of June is peak season for tick bites.

Right now the CDC's website is tracking ER visits by people showing signs of tickborne illnesses.

U.S. cases of lyme disease, which is caused by tick bites, have tripled since the late 1990's.