CDC: For every 100k people in Nevada, there are 24.9 syphilis cases

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Nevada has 24.9 syphilis cases, secondary and primary, for every 100,000 people.

This totals to about 767 cases according to a study.

Reportedly, there are more than 20 million new sexually transmitted diseases in the U.S every year. Officials from the CDC say the cases total to about $16 billion worth of medical costs.

A study shared their findings in light of April being STI Awareness month.

In the study, researchers found Nevada having a total of 33,304 cases of STDs since 2015, ranking 13th in the nation. STD cases have reportedly increased about 5.54% since then.

States found with the most cases of STDs is Mississippi, Louisiana, Georgia, New York and South Carolina.