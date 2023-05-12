CCSD wraps up Teacher Appreciation Week

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Clark County School District wrapped up Teacher Appreciation Week on Friday at Western High School where administrators announced the winner of the Move-4-Less Teacher Appreciation Contest.

The contest is the finale of a week-long campaign to honor more than 18,000 CCSD educators across the Las Vegas Valley. The district selected educators from various schools and awarded prizes to those who went beyond their classrooms to make a difference in the lives of their students.

"They put a lot of work and time into giving us the material we need to go out into the world," said Isabella Maglilong, a CCSD middle school student.

While several CCSD students shared how teachers impacted their lives, teachers reflect on the influence their students have on them.

"I do what I love, because I love seeing the lightbulb go on in kids," said Jannette Hamilton, a kindergarten teacher at CornerStone Christian Academy. "As a kindergarten teacher, you’re starting from ground zero; teaching them all the foundational skills. You’re teaching their ABC's; letters. That’s where it all starts. And just seeing that lightbulb go on is a big reward for me."

The winner of the Move-4-Less Teacher Appreciation Contest received a special gift basket and a $1,500 Visa card. Students, parents and staff spent the past few weeks nominating a deserving teacher.