CCSD updates grading policy for middle and high school assignments

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — More changes are coming to Clark County School District’s grading policy in the upcoming 2023-2024 school year.

School Board trustees approved a grading reform policy back in the 2021-2022 school year, which the district said was needed to bring consistency across all schools.

The district calls it the “equitable grading system.” This is when the lowest score a student can receive is a 50 and grades are determined solely on categories of assessments, where tests and essays are weighed more heavily than homework and classwork.

Behavior was also removed as a grading factor meaning student’s won’t be penalized for late work or participation. Students are also allowed to retake tests.

Starting Monday, the district said assignments at middle and high schools won’t be graded on the equitable grading scale, from 50 to 100. However, quarter grades will still be graded on this scale.

Parent Sasha DeCania who has high school twins in CCSD said the current grading system has been tough on her children.

“For my kids, it’s been a bit of a struggle,” said DeCania. “While they may do well on their homework, written work and in class work, if they have a hard time with tests, then their grades don’t reflect that.”

DeCania said the current grading system is skewed for testing, which has hurt her children’s grades. She has questions on how the changes will impact her students’ grades.

“It’s unclear to me how the written work, their day to day, their homework will count toward their final grade,” said DeCania.

Clark County Education Association Director of Strategic Initiatives Dr. Brenda Pearson argues the reform grading policy lowers standards for students and doesn’t help their academic success.

“It artificially inflates their progress,” said Dr. Pearson. “With average math proficiency at less than 20% for our high school students and then about 30% for reading, what are we doing with our kids?”

Dr. Pearson points to data on proficiency levels from the 2021-2022 school year as to why the grading reform doesn’t work.

CCSD Superintendent Dr. Jesus Jara said the most recent update comes after holding round table meetings with teachers.

The district said it agreed with educators on adjustments to its grading regulations to hold more students accountable for their learning.

Another update to the grading policy is schools are required to set deadlines for missing work of at least five days.