CCSD, teachers reach agreement regarding pay increases

The Clark County School District and the teachers' union have reached an agreement regarding pay.

RELATED: Judge upholds decision giving CCSD teachers raises

On Thursday, the Board of School Trustees announced that CCSD and the Clark County Education Association finalized a plan to settle the arbitration with no further appeal.

Officials said this lays the path for CCSD and CCEA to enter into a multi-year Collective Bargaining Agreement for the 2018-2019, 2019-2020, and 2020-2021 contracted school years, with the following stipulations:

CCSD agreed to pay the amount in the recent arbitration decision, which includes:

$51 million to provide step increases and increased health care funds for licensed personnel contracts in the 2017-18 and 2018-19 school years $17 million for the first year of implementation of the Professional Growth System

CCSD and CCEA agreed to work together to increase funding in the 2019 Legislature for increases for teachers, so that any additional funding compensation is contingent on sufficient incremental funding.

The district says this is the longest contract reached between CCSD and CCEA in at least 10 years, and was reached with hopes of the district and CCEA working collaboratively in the coming years on a joint strategy to adequately pay employees and improve working conditions for educators by reducing class sizes.

"Resolving this concern has been one of my first, top priorities in order to build teacher morale. We value the hard work of our classroom teachers - they are the most critical factor in improving student achievement," said Superintendent Jesus Jara in a statement. "We look forward to partnering with CCEA and all of our employee associations to advocate for more funding during the upcoming legislative session to improve class size ratios for our hard-working teachers and working conditions for all our employees."

The president of the CCEA also responded.

"We are pleased to announce that the District and CCEA have come to an understanding, and that the District will honor the Arbitrator’s decision. Superintendent Jara and the CCSD Board of Trustees have demonstrated their commitment to resolve problems, and we appreciate that. Now comes the need to move forward by working together to secure additional school funding in the 2019 Legislative Session and beyond. Ensuring that our schools are adequately funded and that educators get the pay that they’ve earned and deserve forever remains our top priority,” Vikki Courtney said in a statement.