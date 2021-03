LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — About 27,000 students in the sixth, ninth and 12th grades returned to classrooms for the first time in months on Monday.

Dozens of middle school and high school campuses are reopening for hybrid learning.

Clark County School District Supt. Dr. Jesus Jara was on hand Monday morning to welcome everyone back.

Jara says the first day jitters for students were still there but was happy to be able to welcome them back to campus on Monday.