CCSD recognizes educators during Starlight Awards

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Clark County School District handed out top awards Wednesday night during the Starlight Awards.

"We have a teacher of the year from every school, support staff from every school, every department, our administrators," said superintendent Dr. Jesus Jara. "When you think about the amount of work, what they do in this community for our children day in and day out, it's a way for us to say thank you, thank you, thank you, thank you for your commitment to our children. It's critical."

The district said over 800 teachers, support professionals, central office, school administrators and licensed specialists were honored including the top winners below.



Teacher Of The Year: Demeasa Heard, Marvin M. Sedway Middle School

Support Professional Of The Year: Belinda Strong, Ann T. Lynch Elementary School

Licensed Specialist Of The Year: Tod Young, Variety School

Principal Of The Year: Melissa Roehm, Whitney Elementary School

Central Office Administrator Of The Year: Amber Rideout, Transportation Director

The district said Heard and Strong were also surprised with brand new vehicles.

This is the first year the district has hosted the awards.

Last month, The Smith Center said 2023 was the last year for the Heart of Education Awards since CCSD has decided to do its own awards show.